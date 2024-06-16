Dubai Police adds Tesla Cybertruck to its fleet

The much-vaunted Tesla Cybertruck has been added to Dubai Police's fleet of vehicles.

Police confirmed they would be taking to the emirate's roads in the futuristic looking truck on social media platform X.

"The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet," Police posted on X.

The dual-motor electric vehicle has a bulletproof exoskeleton, shatterproof windscreen and a range of 400km, after an eight-hour charge.

In May, The National reported how the Cybertruck was available to rent in Dubai.