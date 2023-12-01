Dubai Police add McLaren Artura supercar to fleet

Dubai Police have added a McLaren Artura supercar to the force’s impressive fleet of patrol vehicles.

With a top speed of 330kph and accelerating from zero to 100kph in three seconds, it is one of the fastest supercars on the market while also being the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever made – with carbon dioxide emissions of 104g/km.

The plug-in hybrid ultra-light vehicle transitions between petrol and electric and, when both fuel sources combine, the Artura can produce 680 horsepower.

Built with the new McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture at its core, the car has a V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine along with an eight-speed transmission and a compact electric motor.

It is being introduced to the fleet as part of a partnership between Dubai Police and McLaren Dubai.

“The McLaren Artura is an ideal example of the state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional performance in vehicles deployed by Dubai’s Police Officers in their mission to ensure public safety,” Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said.

Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, board member of Al Nabooda Group of Companies, which includes McLaren Dubai, praised the partnership with Dubai Police.

The addition of the Artura is the latest in a long line of impressive vehicles in the world-famous fleet.

Last month, the Lamborghini Urus Performante was added to Dubai Police’s patrol car unit.