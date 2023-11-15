Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to luxury fleet

Dubai Police have added a Lamborghini Urus Performante to their impressive fleet of high-end patrol cars.

The Urus Performante has a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, boasting 666 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in under 3.3 seconds.

The addition to the fleet, in collaboration with Ultimate Motors, the exclusive agent for Automobili Lamborghini in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, was unveiled during Dubai Airshow.

The Urus Performante is priced at about Dh1.15 million ($300,000) in the UAE, depending on features.

“The inclusion of the Lamborghini Urus Performante in our fleet is a significant step towards enhancing our services in tourist areas, ensuring the happiness and safety of our community,” said Maj Gen Ahmed bin Thani, acting commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

Lamborghini says the car makes greater use of carbon-fibre composite body parts than any other SUV. The bonnet, front and rear bumpers, splitter, wheel arch extensions and rear diffuser are all fabricated from the material.

The force’s supercar collection also includes a Bentley Continental GT V8, Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs and a Hongqi E-HS9 vehicle from OneRoad Automotive Company.

They are often seen at national events such as the Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour, and other parades and celebrations.

In August, the force unveiled the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric vehicle.

The five-seat, all-wheel-drive vehicle has a dual-engine with 516 horsepower (or 400Kw) and can go from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds.

It has a range of up to 717km with a full charge, as well as state-of-the-art artificial intelligence systems and interactive screens.

Dubai Police patrol cars - in pictures