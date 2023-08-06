Dubai Police add new electric Mercedes SUV to luxury fleet

Dubai Police have added the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric vehicle to their fleet of luxury and environmentally friendly cars for patrol.

The seven-seat, all-wheel drive vehicle has a dual-engine with 516 horsepower (or 400Kw) and can go from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.5 seconds. It has a range of up to 717km with a full charge. The vehicle has state-of-the-art artificial intelligence systems and interactive screens.

The acquisition is part of Dubai Police’s continuing strategy to utilise environmentally friendly vehicles and cutting-edge sustainable transport technology.

In October, the force added the first electric vehicle to their fleet, a Hongqi E-HS9 vehicle from OneRoad Automotive Company.

Dubai Police’s supercar fleet includes Bentley Continental GT V8, Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

Dressed in the force's green livery, the new electric EQS 580 was officially unveiled by Maj Gen Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

"Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and JBR," said Maj Gen Al Mansoori.

Shehab Gargash, managing director and group chief executive of Gargash Group, added: “We gladly support the transformation of more government entities in their transition to sustainable mobility solutions – supporting the UAE’s goals to reduce carbon emissions on the roads."

Dubai Police's supercar fleet - in pictures