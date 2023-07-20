Sulmi EB-One: First e-motorbike created in the UAE hits the grit

UAE start-up Sulmi has launched the sleek EB-One, the first e-motorbike entirely designed and built in the Emirates.
The high-performance electric offering was unveiled at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters before an audience of VIPs, officials and businessmen and women.
The new arrival has a top speed of 150kph and it can travel for 300km on a single charge.
It is powered by a 10.4kW battery than can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in an hour.
Aside from the aerodynamic looks, the EB-One includes a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and a USB charging port.
Sulmi, part of SRTIP, a Sharjah-based technology hub, hopes the bike will be a game-changer in the two-wheeled transport market, both in the UAE and farther afield.
Research and development for the e-bike took place at the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab, a government-backed initiative geared towards keeping the emirate at the forefront of technological development.
SRTIP says the unveiling marks a “major milestone for the UAE's sustainable transportation and mobility sector and a further step towards the country's clean energy goals in the run-up to Cop28”, which is taking place in Dubai in December.
The launch audience included SRTIP chairperson Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, as well as Omar Al Suwaidi, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
She said the hub was committed to empowering local start-ups such as Sulmi. “The launch of the EB-One is a proud moment for UAE entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation within the country’s sustainable transport vision.”
Exact pricing has yet to be announced, but Sulmi is taking advance orders for the EB-One now.