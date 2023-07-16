Dubai Police add Bentley Continental GT V8 to supercar fleet

Dubai Police have added a new Bentley Continental GT V8 to its fleet of supercars.

The force, which already had a Continental GT in its fleet, took delivery of the new model from Al Habtoor Motors at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The 4.0 litre V8 model boasts an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 542 horsepower, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 318 kph (198mph).

In all models, the engine sits largely behind the front axle to optimise weight distribution and dynamic handling, the Bentley website says.

It has an active all-wheel drive system that gives motorists rear-wheel drive when conditions beneath the tyres are good – the all-wheel drive kicks in at the moment the car detects the slightest wheel slip.

It retails in the UAE for Dh800,000 ($217,800) to Dh1,000,000 ($272,250), depending on features.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet includes Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

The luxury cars are used to patrol popular tourist destinations across the city.

They are often seen at national events such as the Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour, and other parades and celebrations.

Maj Gen Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the vehicles help bolster the emirate's security presence at tourist attractions in Dubai.

"This effort is part of the Dubai Police's strategy to upgrade all vehicles used in different operations, contributing to the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police in maintaining safety and security," he said.

In May, the force added an electric sports car to their luxury fleet ahead of the Cop 28 climate summit.

Audi RS e-tron GT in Dubai Police livery was shown to the public for the first time on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market conference.

In October, the force took delivery of a Hongqi E-HS9 SUV - its first electric vehicle.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet - in pictures