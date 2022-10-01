Dubai Police add first electric vehicle to supercar fleet

Dubai Police have added the first electric vehicle to their fleet of luxury patrol cars.

The force took delivery of a Hongqi E-HS9 vehicle from Oneroad Automotive Company at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The E-HS9, the first SUV of the Hongqi brand, can go from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in five seconds. It has a range of approximately 440km and can be fully charged from flat in six to eight hours.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet includes Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

Supercars in the white and green of Dubai Police are often seen at national events such as the Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour, and other parades and celebrations.

Maj Gen Khalil Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said Dubai Police are always keen on promoting the safety and security of the emirate, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world's safest destinations.

“Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and JBR,” he said.

“Dubai Police has always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations.

“These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police's strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security.”

From the famed Bugatti Veyron to the Ferrari FF or Lamborghini Aventador, the police are known for having the most high-profile marques.

The Aston Martin One-77 limited edition model is the jewel in their crown.

Aston Martin is a British car brand synonymous with the James Bond action film series.

Only 77 of the One-77 vehicles have been produced.

Aston Martin created a special factory staffed by 27 of the company’s finest engineers to produce the exclusive model. The 7.3 litre V12 supercar cost each buyer $1.8 million (Dh6.6m).

