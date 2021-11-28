Dubai police add Cadillac CT5 to supercar fleet

Police in Dubai have added the Cadillac CT5 to their fleet of vehicles — which already includes Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Maseratis and Aston Martins.

The car, which is powered by a 2L twin-scroll turbo engine, comes with several features including driver assistance technologies that detect potential collisions and send warning alerts to the driver.

“The UAE in general, and Dubai specifically, are renowned for their standards in safety and security, but also of luxury,” said Maj Gen Dr Mohamed Al Razouqi.

“As Dubai Police, we always aim to upgrade our fleet with [vehicles] that match the Emirates’ standards as well as best serve our force, and the Cadillac CT5 perfectly does so.”

On November 23, the force also added two Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWD vehicles with a V10, 5.2 litre engine delivering 540 horsepower.

Dubai Police now has 34 supercars.

Last month, the force unveiled a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which has a starting price of Dh349,900 ($95,260) for the 2021 model, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which would set you back Dh329,000 for the same year.

