Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces add Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser to fleets

Latest: Dubai Police's 10 best supercars - in pictures
UAE police and civil defence forces, whose vehicles include luxury supercars, have strengthened their fleets.
Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser 300 is the latest addition for Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Civil Defence and will soon be on the streets.
The model is lighter and more powerful, making it more fuel efficient than its predecessor.
The off-road 4x4 model has been fitted with a 3D multi-terrain detector, which lets the driver determine the road conditions, a first for Toyota.
Al Futtaim Toyota on Saturday surprised its first 50 customers with a fireworks display as the forces took delivery of the 2022 models.
This month, a Dubai Police sports car was plucked from the force's luxury fleet and flown to Italy to take part in the Mille Miglia, or Thousand Miles race.
High-end models used by Dubai Police to add an eye-catching dimension to law enforcement include a Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, several Porsches, Bentleys, and McLarens.