Dubai Police unveil electric sports car on road to Cop 28

Dubai Police have added an electric sports car to their luxury fleet, to help the emirate move into the fast lane on the road to the Cop 28 climate summit.

The Audi RS e-tron GT in Dubai Police livery was shown to the public for the first time on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market conference.

It will be used to patrol popular tourist destinations across the city.

The vehicle is the first sports car in the Dubai Police fleet that is completely electric, a member of the force told The National at the unveiling.

The car costs about $110,000 (Dh404,000) and has a top speed of 249kph. It can reach 96.5kph in 4.3 seconds from a standing start.

“It’s special to us because it’s the first all-electric sports vehicle we have,” said Lt Mohamed Ebrahim Al Suwaidi.

“You will never have found a police car on the roads like this until now.

“It will be used to patrol tourist areas where police can be on hand to help people.”

The car will carry a special message on its number plate to signify the climate event taking place in Dubai later this year.

“The number plate is 28, which stands for Cop 28 which Dubai is hosting,” said Lt Al Suwaidi.

The theme of this year’s Arabian Travel Market is sustainability, making the conference at Dubai World Trade Centre an apt venue to launch the car, he said.

“Using electric vehicles is very important to us because it shows we are supporting the environment,” he said.

While the new addition is the first all-electric sports vehicle to join Dubai Police’s fleet, it is not the first completely electric car in the ranks.

The force took delivery of a Hongqi E-HS9 SUV in October last year.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet includes Maseratis, Aston Martins, Mercedes and Cadillacs.

Supercars in the green and white of Dubai Police are common sights at national events including the UAE Tour for cyclists, the Dubai Marathon and other celebrations and parades.

Cop 28 will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet - in pictures