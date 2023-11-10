Dubai Police crack down on drivers making illegal turns after six injured in accidents

Dubai Police issued a stern warning to drivers after six were injured in the first 10 months of this year in traffic accidents caused by illegal turns.

According to the force's figures, at least 29,463 drivers have been fined this year for making turns from non-designated areas.

Dubai Police posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing drivers making illegal U-turns.

“Dubai Police smart traffic system monitors the violation of turning from a non-designated area,” Dubai Police said.

#DubaiPolice smart traffic systems monitor the violation of turning from a non-designated area. pic.twitter.com/RkHDqoOBEh — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 10, 2023

Authorities are concerned about accidents caused by drivers ignoring designated turning points.

According to UAE traffic law, a driver caught making an improper turn will be fined Dh500 ($136) and four black points will be registered to his or her licence.

Dubai Police unveiled a new AI-powered accident report system last month at Gitex 2023, aimed at saving time and resources spent dealing with minor incidents.

The pilot scheme will allow motorists to send accident data to police electronically, removing the need for them to visit a police station or for officers to attend the scene in some cases.

By recording an incident on the DubaiNow or Dubai Police apps, motorists receive a police report – for any insurance claim –by email or text message.

Last year, more than 3,000 road accidents in the UAE led to the deaths of 343 people, with 5,045 others being injured, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior.