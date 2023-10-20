Dubai Police unveil AI-powered accident report system

Dubai Police have unveiled a new AI-powered accident report system aimed at saving time and resources spent dealing with minor incidents.

The pilot scheme will allow motorists to send accident data to police electronically, removing the need for them to visit a police station or for officers to attend the scene in some cases.

The high-tech strategy was launched at Gitex 2023 this week.

“We are developing an advanced system that employs AI algorithms to assess and report on minor accidents,” said Maj Gen Khalid Al Razooqi, director of the AI department at Dubai Police.

"It is now in the pilot phase and soon will be launched.

“Our aim is to reduce the time spent at accident scenes, prevent traffic congestion and enhance the overall experience for drivers and law enforcement officers.”

Using AI will reduce manual processes by 50 per cent, the force said.

By recording an incident on the DubaiNow or Dubai Police apps, motorists receive a police report by email or text message for any insurance claim.

In the event of a major accident, the public should still alert emergency services.

“The driver needs to fill in the required data such as vehicle details, driving licences for the parties involved in the accident and send pictures of the damages,” said Maj Gen Al Razooqi.

"Dubai Police will issue the accident report and send it to drivers to proceed with insurance companies."

If the drivers involved cannot agree on who is to blame for the incident, they should call Dubai Police on 999.

The police will then determine the liable party. Alternatively, all parties should go to the nearest police station to report the incident.

Drivers can also report traffic accidents at some Enoc petrol stations in Dubai.

These are at Al Rasheed Street in Al Mizher, Al Khail Road near exit 44, Arabian Ranches and Al Khail Road, near Al Barsha Police Station.