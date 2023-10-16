Dubai Police unveil self-driving patrol cars to improve safety in residential areas

Dubai Police have announced plans to introduce fully electric, self-driving patrol vehicles in the emirate's residential areas.

The new patrol cars will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 7kph.

The announcement was made on Monday at Gitex, the region's largest technology conference, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre all week.

The car is designed to specifically patrol residential areas, and will use artificial intelligence to monitor criminal activity, recognise faces and register car licence plates.

It also features a 360-degree camera to enable officers to gather intelligence, which will send real-time messages directly to the control centre at Dubai Police's General Operations Department.

Lt Rashid bin Haidar from the Dubai Police's General Department of Administrative Affairs said that the car also features an on-board drone.

“This drone can access areas the vehicle cannot and maintains direct wireless communication with the patrol once launched,” he said.

Dubai Police did not state when the self-driving patrol cars will start operating.

The force also launched an amphibious vehicle to patrol the city's waterways and for use in sea rescues.

Developed around the chassis of a Corvette, the vehicle has a top speed of around 45 knots, or 83kph, and is powered by a 1800cc engine.

The vehicle can carry up to two passengers with a weight limit of 625kg.

