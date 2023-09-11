Dubai Police add 100 Audis to luxury car fleet

Dubai Police have added Audi vehicles to their fleet of luxury patrol cars.

The force took delivery of 100 Audi RS e-tron GTs from Al Nabooda Automobiles at the Dubai Police Officers' Club.

The new cars are fully electric and have a range of up to 488 kilometres. Each battery has a capacity of 93.4 kWh and can be charged quickly due to cutting-edge 800 V technology.

Dubai Police signed an agreement with Al Nabooda on Monday, at a ceremony attended by senior officials.

It comes three months after the force showcased the new fleet of Audi RS e-tron GT vehicles during the Arabian Travel Market conference in May.

The new vehicles, which were adorned with the force's green and white colours were unveiled by Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at the Dubai Police Officers' Club.

"Supporting the force's fleet will enhance the security and traffic operations in the city," Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said in a statement.

"These cars have the latest technologies and high level of performance to serve traffic movement and safety on major roads."

Dubai Police’s supercar fleet includes Bentley Continental GT V8s, Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

K. Rajaram, chief executive of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “We are proud to be supporting the efforts of Dubai Police by supplying a range of 100 Audi cars, including all-electric vehicles and the latest Audi models.”