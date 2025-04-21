Pope Francis dies aged 88

<a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Pope Francis</a>, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said on Monday. He was 88. "This morning at 7.35am [5.35am GMT] the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in the statement. The pontiff had suffered various ailments during his 12-year papacy. His tenure was marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the church. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary-modernising-leader-who-sought-to-bring-the-catholic-church-closer-to-its-followers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary-modernising-leader-who-sought-to-bring-the-catholic-church-closer-to-its-followers/"><b>Obituary: </b>Modernising leader who sought to bring the Catholic church closer to its followers</a> Leaders from across the globe offered their condolences. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed said: "I extend my deepest condolences to Catholics around the world on the passing of Pope Francis, who dedicated his life to promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding. May he rest in peace." India's Narendra Modi said he was "deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis". "Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," he said. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, said he "inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate". Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid said with the Pope’s death “the entire world loses a unique religious and humanitarian figure, one who, throughout his life, rendered invaluable services to the causes of peace, poverty, and religious tolerance". The Holy See announced the pope's death following more than two weeks of treatment in hospital for bronchitis. Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital had diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs and reported a "complex clinical picture". Despite "slight" incremental improvements in the pope's condition last week, according to the Vatican, he suffered a setback that required him to use a "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" before two episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday. The Argentine pope, the first pontiff in more than a millennium to come from outside Europe, had cancelled weekly audiences and events linked to the Vatican's Jubilee Year. Although Francis's health grew increasingly frail over his 12-year papacy he had maintained a busy schedule of foreign trips, breaking new ground for a pope with historic visits to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/14/pope-francis-abu-dhabi-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/14/pope-francis-abu-dhabi-visit/">UAE</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/03/popes-visit-to-bahrain-whats-it-like-to-fly-on-papal-plane-shepherd-one/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/03/popes-visit-to-bahrain-whats-it-like-to-fly-on-papal-plane-shepherd-one/">Bahrain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/03/05/pope-francis-visit-to-iraq-shifted-public-perceptions-of-christianity-says-cardinal-sako/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/03/05/pope-francis-visit-to-iraq-shifted-public-perceptions-of-christianity-says-cardinal-sako/">Iraq</a>. After a break for Covid-19 he resumed his pastoral travel with a journey <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/pope-francis-prayers-in-mosul-s-church-square-evoke-powerful-memories-in-a-city-scarred-by-war-1.1179178" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/pope-francis-prayers-in-mosul-s-church-square-evoke-powerful-memories-in-a-city-scarred-by-war-1.1179178">to former ISIS strongholds in Iraq in 2021</a>, during which he prayed in the Old City of Mosul. His visit to the UAE in 2019 was the first such visit by a Catholic Pope to the Arabian Peninsula. The historic visit marked stronger ties with the Muslim and Arab worlds. A former archbishop of Buenos Aires who was known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio before his election to the papacy, Francis was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first non-European pontiff since the 8th century. He was elected pope in 2013 after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2022/12/31/pope-benedict-xvi-pilgrim-of-peace-whose-shock-resignation-shook-the-world/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2022/12/31/pope-benedict-xvi-pilgrim-of-peace-whose-shock-resignation-shook-the-world/">Pope Benedict XVI</a> became the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his office. He spoke out regularly against conflict around the globe and last December used a Christmas address to highlight the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, describing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/25/pope-francis-calls-for-aid-to-gaza-where-humanitarian-situation-is-extremely-grave/" target="_blank" rel="">humanitarian situation as "extremely grave"</a>. Throughout much of the war between Israel and Hamas, he made frequent phone calls to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/24/no-santa-claus-only-bombs-how-a-small-group-of-christians-observe-a-sombre-christmas-in-war-torn-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="">Holy Family Church in Gaza</a> city to ask after the welfare of Christians taking refuge there. During his papacy the Vatican joined Muslim leaders to fashion the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed in Abu Dhabi to promote dialogue and understanding between the Christian and Islamic faiths. His UAE trip included a stop at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/pope-francis-makes-historic-visit-to-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-1.821818" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque</a>, a private <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-francis-to-pay-private-visit-to-st-joseph-s-cathedral-in-abu-dhabi-1.821301" target="_blank" rel="">visit to St Joseph’s Cathedral</a> and a historic Holy Mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium attended by 150,000 people. The Pope had struggled with breathing difficulties in the days before his admission to hospital, and had to ask aides several times to read speeches on his behalf. Pope Francis had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man and has been particularly susceptible to respiratory infections. In 2023 he spent three nights in hospital with bronchitis and later that year he cancelled a trip to Dubai for the Cop28 climate summit because of ill health. By centuries-old tradition, a new pope will be elected by the church's College of Cardinals at a Vatican conclave, with white smoke rising from the chimney when a successor has been chosen. In recent cases it has typically taken a matter of weeks to elect a new pope, although in centuries gone by it sometimes took months or even years.