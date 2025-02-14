Pope Francis arriving to lead a public Mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Pope Francis arriving to lead a public Mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Lifestyle

Timeframe: When Pope Francis made his landmark visit to Abu Dhabi

Highlights included a historic inter-religious meeting, a stop at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Holy Mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

February 14, 2025