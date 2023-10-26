All-electric Lotus Eletre hyper-SUV powers up Dubai audience on debut

The Lotus Eletre, the UK manufacturer’s highly anticipated all-electric hyper-SUV, made its Middle East debut this week.

At a gala event at The Space in Dubai, the covers came off the bright yellow offering (although other hues are available).

Phrases like "blink and you’ll miss it" are often used in relation to fast motors but, brightly coloured though this first one is, that description is highly relevant here.

The Eletre reaches 0-100kph in less than three seconds, which puts it in the same territory as the rather more lightweight vehicles often seen tearing around circuits during the Formula One season.

The range is impressive, too, reaching up to 600km on a single charge – although that may be a little less if you’re travelling around a track trying to hit the vehicle’s top speed, which is 260kph.

Lotus as a brand is synonymous with agile offerings, having produced the Evija hypercar, as well as lightweight tearaways in the shape of the Exige and the Esprit (the latter of which featured as James Bond’s ride in The Spy Who Loved Me).

The interior looks sporty but is comfy. Photo: Lotus Cars

As such, its engineers have created a vehicle in the Eletre that is designed to handle like a sports car.

Inside, the car is suitably futuristic, with the seating decked out in stitched leather and high-density wool fabrics, with a microfibre dashboard completing the neat look. The Eletre also has an array of technical features, including Lotus’s Hyper OS infotainment system.

Read more Dh8 million ballistic Zenvo TSR-S hypercar launches in the Middle East

The manufacturer says the Eletre is only the first of a whole new breed of pure electric vehicles it plans to release over the coming years.

The car is being sold in the UAE by Adamas Motor Group and costs Dh480,000 ($130,000). It is being billed as the world’s first hyper-SUV, though, so that puts the price into a more realistic perspective.

The Eletre is available for order now, with delivery expected by the middle of next year.