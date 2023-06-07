Dh8 million Ballistic Zenvo TSR-S hypercar launches in the Middle East

Hypercar manufacturer Zenvo has officially entered the Middle East motoring market, showcasing its TSR-S tearaway in Dubai.

The car is a flashy beast, but prepare to inform your bank if you want to buy one – prices start at Dh8 million.

Admittedly, you do get a lot for your money – if speed and power are your benchmarks of choice, the statistics associated with the TSR-S are little short of phenomenal.

The car, constructed by hand on the Danish island of Praesto, is built around a 5.8-litre V8 engine that produces about 1,200 brake horsepower.

It can accelerate to 100kph in a ballistic 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of about 325kph.

All that power is concealed within a carbon-fibre body, which features a hydraulic rear wing.

Zenvo says this maximises downforce which, in turn, improves stability and allows for air braking.

The car still retains more than a touch of the track-day ride though, with an interior that could best be described as spartan.

During a glitzy ceremony at Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, Zenvo showed off the vehicle and also marked the start of its new partnership with local dealer Elite Cars.

The Middle East launch is key to the firm’s expansion, according to chief executive Jens Sverdrup.

He said launching in the UAE marked a significant phase in the company's history.

Elite Cars is taking orders for the TSR-S now, but Zenvo plans to go one step further in August this year, with the proposed launch of an all-new V12 hypercar called the Aurora.

There are no other statistics available for that particular vehicle yet, but you wouldn't bet on it being anything other than a similarly stratospheric ride.