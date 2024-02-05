Dubai Police add luxury electric Lotus to fleet of tourist patrol cars

Dubai Police have added a Lotus Eletre R to its high-powered fleet of tourist patrol cars.

The vehicle, which generates 905 horsepower, is recognised as the fastest dual-motor electric SUV among versatile sports cars.

It has a range of up to 600km.

It was presented to Brig Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Tourist Police, complete with the force’s familiar green branding.

He emphasised the force’s readiness to bolster its security presence in key tourist sites such as Burj Khalifa, JBR and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

Brig Al Jallaf said officers driving the vehicle will deliver a range of services to the public, including raising awareness of the community role played by Dubai Police.

The addition of the Lotus Eletre R is the latest in a line of impressive vehicles to be added to the fleet.

In December, a McLaren Artura supercar joined the force’s impressive fleet of patrol vehicles, hot on the heels of a Lamborghini Urus Performante.

The Urus Performante has a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, boasting 666 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in under 3.3 seconds.

