Dubai Police make arrests after fight among fans at UAE Pro League football match

Dubai Police on Wednesday said they had made arrests after violent scenes involving football fans at a UAE Pro League game over the weekend.

Supporters of Shabab Al Ahli clashed with Al Wasl fans after the final whistle at Zabeel Stadium on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed people throwing stones and brawling outside the ground.

Another video showed fans confronting Shabab Al Ahli defender Bogdan Planic, prompting security staff to intervene as the player approached the team bus.

Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations at the force, said police used surveillance video and analysis to identify those involved.

Police did not say how many people were arrested.

"Legal action has been taken against the individuals involved, and they have been referred to the competent authorities for further proceedings," he said.

He warned football supporters against unruly behaviour in stadiums and reiterated the police's duty to uphold public safety at sports events.

"Sporting events are intended to bring enjoyment and foster healthy competition in a spirit of mutual respect among fans," he said.

"Stadiums must remain spaces of camaraderie and joy, not arenas of conflict and aggression.

"We will continue to take legal action against anyone violating security protocols or fan conduct regulations," he said.

Clubs punished

The UAE Football Association on Tuesday issued fines against the clubs.

Shabab Al Ahli was ordered to pay Dh70,000 over their fans’ abusive language and for them throwing water bottles at rival supporters and onto the pitch.

A fine of Dh80,000 was given to Al Wasl after their supporters lit smoke flares, used abusive language and threw water bottles.

“There were some arguments and inappropriate language between the fans,” said Faisal Al Shehhi, 42, a Shabab Al Ahli supporter, told The National.

Fans were arguing on social media before the game, according to Mr Al Shehhi, with tension spilling over after the match.

“My wish is never to see such a thing in our stadiums,” he said.

