VE Day: UK ambassador to UAE reveals personal link to end of Second World War

On May 7, 1945 at Reims in eastern France, Nazi Germany has signalled its readiness to surrender to the Allies. Adm Harold Burrough of the British Royal Navy is pictured third from right among the officers who will accept the German capitulation after six years of war in Europe. AFP

