Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Kazakhstan on Sunday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sunday aimed at furthering bilateral ties.

Sheikh Khaled will travel to the Central Asian country on the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

He is due to hold talks with the country's leadership centred on efforts at strengthening partnerships in key sectors and supporting economic development.

In November, Abu Dhabi's clean energy company Masdar signed a power purchase agreement with Kazakhstan for a one-gigawatt wind farm as part of a broader renewable energy push.

In January last year, the UAE and Kazakhstan signed a preliminary agreement to explore investment opportunities in data centres and artificial intelligence.

The partnership between the UAE Ministry of Investment, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and the $70 billion sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna aimed to create a framework for co-operation, the UAE ministry said at the time.

Sheikh Khaled has undertaken a series of high-profile overseas engagements since being named Crown Prince in March 2023.

He represented the UAE at the funeral of Pope Francis last month, joining hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders as at least 50,000 people gathered in St Peter’s Square, with another 200,000 estimated in the surrounding area.

He held talks in November with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Sheikh Khaled travelled to India for an official visit in September, during which he met the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

