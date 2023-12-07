UAE's Ministry of Investment devising unified strategy to boost FDI

The UAE’s newly-established Ministry of Investment is striving to bring investment policies of individual emirates together into a unified strategy that will help the Arab world’s second-largest economy boost its inward and outward investment flows, a senior official said.

The ministry, set up in July, is also mandated to help the UAE's companies grow beyond the country's borders to capture far bigger markets and establish a global presence, Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, told the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa summit in Abu Dhabi.

“Each of the emirates has historically its own strategy, so what is the UAE strategy as opposed to the local government strategies and how can we bring them together into a single unified strategy? That's really what we're going to focus on going forward,” he told delegates on Thursday.

The ministry is not going to be a “regulatory policymaker” in the country, but instead a catalyst for boosting investment as well as local companies' growth, Mr Alsuwaidi, who is also managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ, said.

“What we are going to be is an advocate for our companies who today have thrived in our market, in a way have dominated with their presence. The question is: how can they grow [further]?” the minister said.

While the ministry aims to help UAE companies expand internationally, it will not be involved in any asset management or allocation decisions.

“So when Adia [Abu Dhabi Investment Authority], Mubadala [Investment Company] or a Dubai sovereign fund or others say I want to put [capital] into private equity, we're not going to be influencing that,” the minister said.

“What we will be doing is helping our local homegrown companies, whether private or public, to actually open up [in] new markets.”

To expand and take “our businesses to the next level that's really our aspiration”, he said.

“We've already done that a couple of times with Taqa where they operate power plants internationally; you're seeing Adnoc going international and investing in gas as well. You see it in our healthcare [sector] where Pure Health, which is going public in the coming weeks, recently acquired a business in the UK,” Mr Alsuwaidi said.

The UAE also presents a compelling opportunity for inbound investments as the country’s economy has been growing 7 per cent on average over the past decade, with the non-oil economy accounting for about 80 per cent of its gross domestic product.

There’s an influx of foreign capital into the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the minister expects foreign capital to continue flowing into the UAE's financial sector.

The privatisation drive in the country, where state-owned enterprises have sold part of their holdings to the public, has also opened up new avenues of investment.

Industry is another sector where the UAE presents enormous opportunities, Mr Alsuwaidi said.

“You've seen the Ministry of Industry … has been very vocal about some of the industries, whether it's around downstream oil and gas, around the petrochemical [sector], in plastics and recycling, or whether it's getting into materials for export, there's going to be, in my view, a lot of opportunities, and we're going to try to make this opportunity as attractive to an investor as possible,” the minister said.