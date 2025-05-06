UAE Exchange Metro Station to change name

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/12/19/dubais-rta-awards-56-billion-contract-for-dubai-metro-blue-line-construction/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/12/19/dubais-rta-awards-56-billion-contract-for-dubai-metro-blue-line-construction/">Dubai Metro</a>'s UAE Exchange station is to change its name to Life Pharmacy Metro Station. The move was announced on Monday, with the Roads and Transport Authority saying that, from May until the end of August, all relevant internal and external signs on the red line will be updated. This includes the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/28/rtas-new-dh12-dubai-sharjah-bus-service-hits-road-on-may-2/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/28/rtas-new-dh12-dubai-sharjah-bus-service-hits-road-on-may-2/">RTA</a>'s smart digital systems, apps and onboard announcements. The 10-year agreement was signed between Life Pharmacy Group and Hypermedia, with Mada Media as the authorised concessionaire appointed by the RTA. Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, chief executive of the RTA’s Rail Agency, described the move as a valuable addition to the Dubai Metro naming rights initiative, which was launched in 2009. The RTA sells naming rights to companies in the private sector as a way of stimulating economic growth. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/dubais-mashreq-metro-station-to-be-renamed-insurancemarket/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/dubais-mashreq-metro-station-to-be-renamed-insurancemarket/">In September</a>, the RTA announced that Mashreq Metro Station was being renamed InsuranceMarket Metro Station, while more recently Al Khail station was renamed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/dubais-al-khail-metro-station-renamed-al-fardan-exchange-metro-station/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/dubais-al-khail-metro-station-renamed-al-fardan-exchange-metro-station/">Al Fardan Exchange station</a>.