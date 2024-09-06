Dubai's Mashreq Metro Station to be renamed InsuranceMarket

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/dubai-to-double-number-of-metro-stations-by-2040-under-public-transport-drive/" target="_blank">Dubai Metro</a> red line passengers will need to remember to alight at InsuranceMarket Metro Station instead of Mashreq Metro Station, as naming rights have been awarded to the insurance comparison website. The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said the station – between the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations on Sheikh Zayed Road – will have its new name for 10 years. The RTA sells naming rights to companies in the private sector as a way of stimulating economic growth. "The Emirate of Dubai provides an excellent platform for major companies and entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their brands and Dubai Metro stations offer a unique and advanced advertising opportunity for companies and investors in the UAE and the region," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, chief executive of the Rail Agency at RTA. "Here, they can market their products, services, and solutions across various economic and commercial sectors." The RTA will rename the station on the exterior of the building and all directional signage throughout November, and also update the relevant apps, and station and on-board announcements. <a href="http://Insurancemarket.ae" target="_blank">Insurancemarket.ae</a> was founded in 1995 and is heavily advertised in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. Company chief executive Avinah Babur said renaming one of Dubai's metro stations was a significant milestone for the company. On September, 9, Dubai Metro will mark its 15th anniversary. Celebrations will be held during the month, with attendants giving away ice cream to commuters and musical events at some stations.