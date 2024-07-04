A Closer Look: Dubai's major metro expansion

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Dubai's population is booming as more people choose to make the emirate their home, and public transport is vital to keep up with the growth.

Under plans announced by authorities, citizens and residents can expect the number of metro stations in the city to increase substantially over the next 16 years.

Here, host Sarah Forster is joined by The National's John Dennehy to hear more details about the plans, and how they will affect life for those in the emirate.

