Dubai's Al Khail metro station renamed Al Fardan Exchange metro station

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/12/19/dubais-rta-awards-56-billion-contract-for-dubai-metro-blue-line-construction/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>'s Al Khail metro station will now be known as Al Fardan Exchange metro station. The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement granting naming rights to rebrand the red line station. Metro stations will be updated with the new name between April to the end of June this year. The new names will appear on both external and internal directional signage, as well as across digital smart systems. On-board audio announcements will also reflect the new names before and upon arrival at each station. In September, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/dubais-mashreq-metro-station-to-be-renamed-insurancemarket/" target="_blank">InsuranceMarket Metro Station</a> was granted naming rights for a stop on the red line, taking over from Mashreq Metro Station. The RTA said the station – between the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations on Sheikh Zayed Road – will have its new name for 10 years. The RTA sells naming rights to companies in the private sector as a way of stimulating economic growth. On September, 9, Dubai Metro marked its 15th anniversary.