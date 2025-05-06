Filipino nurse in UAE vies for $250,000 global health prize

A UAE healthcare professional dedicated to raising standards in the nursing profession has expressed his pride after being shortlisted for a $250,000 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/uae-based-filipino-nurse-is-on-final-shortlist-for-250000-prize-for-efforts-during-pandemic/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/uae-based-filipino-nurse-is-on-final-shortlist-for-250000-prize-for-efforts-during-pandemic/">global award</a>. Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho, duty manager at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City, is one of 10 frontline workers selected from more than 100,000 entrants from about 200 countries in line for the fourth annual Aster Guardians Global Nursing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/09/uae-nurse-in-line-for-top-global-award-its-in-my-dna/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/09/uae-nurse-in-line-for-top-global-award-its-in-my-dna/">Award</a>. The prize – which will be presented at a ceremony in Dubai on May 26 – recognises the remarkable contributions of nurses all over the world. Mr Camacho, from the Philippines, was nominated for his efforts to bolster safety protocols and training procedures for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/13/margaret-shepherd-aster-nurse-award/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/13/margaret-shepherd-aster-nurse-award/">nurses</a> working at hospitals in the region. He has overseen key projects such as the establishment of a Life Support Training Centre in partnership with the American Heart Association, the design and launch of a Continuous Medical Education Programme and the development of adult and paediatric nursing upskilling schemes. "I didn’t expect to be part of the final list," Mr Camacho told <i>The National.</i> "It was an overwhelming and joyful feeling, and I was really shocked." Mr Camacho worked in the health sector in his home country, then in Saudi Arabia before moving to the Emirates. He is eager to share his wealth of knowledge with others to ensure nurses are equipped with the skills they need to provide essential care. “I saw lot of people in my country didn’t enrol in proper education because of poverty,” he said. "I want to share my knowledge with others." Mr Camacho has trained more than 100 nurses in his career, an impressive achievement for a man who had initially planned to pursue a legal career before finding his calling. “I always wanted to be a lawyer but I’m happy to work as a nurse and help others,” he said. Mr Camacho is vying for the international honour with health professionals in Switzerland, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Kenya, Ghana, India, Malaysia and the US. Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “The top 10 finalists have demonstrated extraordinary dedication, skill and compassion in their work – selected from over 100,000 registrations that were received for the fourth edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. "These nurses are not just healthcare providers but true leaders, pushing boundaries and making a profound impact in their communities. Their exceptional contributions deserve to be recognised and, through this award, we celebrate their passion and commitment to improving lives across the globe." The finalists will take part in interviews with the awards jury – made up of health sector chiefs and experts – while a public vote will also be held as part of the process to choose the winner.