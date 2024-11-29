Military nurse saving lives in conflict zones vows to donate $250,000 global health prize

A military nurse delivering life-saving support to civilians and soldiers under a “barrage of gunfire” in conflict zones in the Philippines has pledged to give away her $250,000 winnings from a global healthcare award. Maria Victoria Juan, 56, told <i>The National </i>of the challenges of serving on the front line on the island of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2021/10/29/philippines-postpones-vote-in-mindanao-peace-process/" target="_blank">Mindanao</a> – where fighting between government forces and insurgents has persisted for decades – where she has treated dozens of people each day for their war wounds. She said the gratitude of those she has helped inspired her to continue. Ms Juan won the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/02/more-than-300-doctors-at-aster-healthcare-awarded-uae-golden-visas/" target="_blank">Aster </a>Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 at a ceremony held in Bengaluru, India on Thursday. The mother of two was selected from a pool of 78,000 nurses from 202 countries and then featured among 10 finalists. She works as a consultant at the Philippines Army Health Services and Colonel, Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. She has previously served as the Chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/13/margaret-shepherd-aster-nurse-award/" target="_blank">Nurse</a> of the Philippines Army and was responsible for initiating the first aeromedical evacuation system in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. At the age of 54, she signed up for an intensive nine-month aeromedical evacuation training programme, while working full-time as a chief nurse. She completed 200 hours of emergency ambulance conduction, 100 hours of clinical duty, a one-mile (1.6km) swim ocean swim, three-day jungle survival, underwater helicopter escape and flight medical runs, all the while having to overcome her fear of flying and swimming in deep waters. “One of the challenges was being a woman in a male-dominated organisation," she said. "I had to adapt to their leadership style, which tends to be direct, decisive and mission-oriented, while balancing it with the empathetic and relational approach often associated with female leaders. By combining these two approaches, I developed a unique and effective leadership style. “Another challenge was dealing with casualties during my deployment in Mindanao. At times, I would handle 30 to 40 battle casualties in a single day, with soldiers arriving straight from combat zones by helicopter. "These soldiers were often dirty and bloodied but even small acts of kindness, like offering water or helping them clean up, brought them comfort. Their gratitude inspired me to continue serving with dedication, knowing the impact of my work on their morale and recovery." Ms Juan said she decided to become a nurse after her aunt, who worked in the profession, died of gunshot wounds while on duty, aged only 27. She plans to donate her cash prize to an organisation dedicated to addressing the stark impact of soil erosion on her country. “I’ve been collaborating with the chief executive of the Vetiver grass initiative," she said. "This technology addresses issues like soil erosion and water purification. "In the Philippines, we face significant challenges with soil erosion, which often leads to disasters and trauma-related deaths. I want to address this issue because it has devastating effects – not just in our country but globally. My focus is on tackling the most pressing concerns: those causing preventable deaths. As I always say, 'take care of the environment so it can take care of you'." She sent out a message of hope to nurses around the world after the win, assuring them their contributions can make a difference to lives. “Be confident in your ability to make a difference – not only in the lives of your patients but also in the community," she said. "Start small; significant achievements begin with a single step. Understand the needs of your patients through research and observation, and focus on addressing gaps where you can make the most impact. Most importantly, believe in yourself and the transformative power of nursing.” Dr Azad Moopen, founding chairman of the Aster DM Healthcare group, paid tribute to the remarkable achievements of Ms Juan. “Maria Victoria Juan represents the highest standards of nursing excellence and serves as an inspiration to the entire global healthcare community," he said. "At Aster, we believe that nurses are the backbone of health care, who not only provide care with compassion but play an exemplary role in the whole healthcare system. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards were established to honour the often-overlooked contributions of nurses worldwide who go above and beyond to impact lives."