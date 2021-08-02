More than 300 doctors at Aster Healthcare awarded UAE golden visas

Tireless work during the pandemic and excellence in care honoured

The long-term residency was awarded for their contribution to medicine and healthcare. 'It is a great honour to have our doctors recognised by the UAE government,' said the founder of Aster, Dr Azad Moopen. Jaime Puebla / The National

Nick Webster
Aug 2, 2021

More than 300 golden visas have been given to doctors from the Aster DM Healthcare’s network for excellence in healthcare and patient care.

Authorities in the UAE granted 319 doctors and their families long-term residency for their continued contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare services.

Scores of medics have been given golden visas in recognition of their selfless work generally and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reaffirms our commitment to provide the best quality healthcare services to the people of UAE
Dr Azad Moopen

The medics work in the group's Aster and Medcare hospitals and clinics.

The group’s founder, Dr Azad Moopen, was one of the first Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE to receive long-term residency in 2019.

“It is a great honour to have our doctors recognised by the UAE Government for their outstanding contribution to the society,” said Dr Moopen.

“It reaffirms our commitment to provide the best quality healthcare services to the people of UAE."

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of property developer Danube, was given a golden visa in 2019. At the time, he also welcomed the decision to allow mid-level managers earning Dh30,000 ($8,000) per month to apply for long-term visas. Antonie Robertson / The National

“We thank the rulers of UAE for this incredible initiative which will go a long-way in creating and retaining a talent hub of science, clinical excellence, medical research and quality healthcare services necessary to further establish the region as the leading destination for medical excellence.

“We congratulate the Aster and Medcare doctors who have been granted this valuable recognition for their service.”

UAE's frontline medics tell of morale boost at 10-year golden visas

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the scheme in 2019.

It aims to give exceptional workers, foreign investors and their families the opportunity to establish deeper roots in the country and allow the nation to benefit from their expertise.

The 10-year residency scheme hopes to attract workers in the fields of health, engineering science and art.

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore:

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138
6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Buy farm-fresh food

The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce.

In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. 

In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. 

In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra. 

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Price, base / as tested Dh97,600
Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine
Transmission Six-speed gearbox
Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm
Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Panipat

Director Ashutosh Gowariker

Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment

Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman

Rating 3 /stars

Tomorrow 2021
Tips for used car buyers
  • Choose cars with GCC specifications
  • Get a service history for cars less than five years old
  • Don’t go cheap on the inspection
  • Check for oil leaks
  • Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model
  • Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre
  • Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month
  • Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred
  • If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell

Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Cultural fiesta

What: The Al Burda Festival
When: November 14 (from 10am)
Where: Warehouse421,  Abu Dhabi
The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day. 

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

