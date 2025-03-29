Eid Al Fitr 2025 will begin on Sunday, UAE announces

Employees in the UAE can enjoy an extended public holiday after it was confirmed that Eid Al Fitr would begin on Sunday.

The country's Moon-sighting committee – a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the Emirates' Islamic authority – gathered on Saturday night to attempt to observe the new crescent moon heralding the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

With the crescent moon sighting on Saturday, it was confirmed that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30.

There was some uncertainty as to when Eid would begin with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation saying this week the Eid break would run from Sunday, March 30, until Tuesday, April 1, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days.

The ministry confirmed the public holiday would be held from Sunday, March 30, until Wednesday, April 2, if the duration of Ramadan was 30 days.

For staff not working over the weekend, this meant a three-day holiday as opposed to a two-day break if Eid commenced on Monday, March 31.

Most public sector workers will also benefit from a 30-day Ramadan. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said employees would be granted paid leave for the first three days of Shawwal.

If Ramadan is 29 days, the first three days of Shawwal would correspond to Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 2. If as expected Ramadan is 30 days, the first three days of Shawwal will be Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, giving workers an additional day off.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal. It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers and the giving of gifts, as well as charitable donations. public holiday accompanies Eid Al Fitr, with many people taking time off work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region.

Muslims around the world prepare for Eid