Dubai real estate tycoon Binghatti wins bidding war for $9.5m car number plate

A charitable auction of rare number plates and mobile numbers has raised Dh83.6 million ($22.76 million) - with a DD5 plate alone commanding a staggering fee of Dh35 million. The annual auction to raise funds for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/fathers-endowment-campaign-raises-more-than-dh33-billion/" target="_blank">Fathers’ Endowment Campaign</a> saw philanthropists and business people battle it out for some prestigious items, and all for a good cause. The rare DD5 number plate had a starting bid of Dh15 million and soon attracted more than 20 potential buyers. That narrowed down to a face-off between businessman Muhammad Binghatti - chairman of Binghatti Holdings - and a 13-year-old schoolboy. Abdulkader Walid Asaad was one of the youngest bidders to take part and, although he lost out to Mr Binghatti, he did manage to pick up the number DD24, for a cool Dh6.3 million. The charitable initiative was launched by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to honour fathers through an endowment fund to provide health care and treatment for those in need. Held at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa, the auction featured five special number plates, each with unique codes provided by the Roads and Transport Authority. Up for sale were 77, 24, 15, 12, 5 as well as a series of 20 rare mobile phone numbers provided by Etisalat and Du. A similar auction is under way in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Monday. The Most Noble Number online charity auction is organised by Abu Dhabi Mobility, as part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi. The auction features 444 special plate numbers, including those with numbers 20 and 2. Bidders can also buy motorcycle plate number 1 and classic car number plates. Bids can be submitted through the Emirates Auction mobile app, or online. In 2023, the auction house set a Guinness World Record when plate P-7 fetched Dh55 million. Funds contributed to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment, a project set up to provide a food safety net for millions of people worldwide.