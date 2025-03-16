The Most Noble Number charity auction, hosted in Dubai, has raised more than Dh83 million, all of which will be invested to help support the objectives of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign. Wam
Dubai real estate tycoon Binghatti wins bidding war for $9.5m car number plate

Fathers’ Endowment Campaign will benefit to pay for health care and expensive treatments

Nick Webster
March 16, 2025