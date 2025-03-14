Genetic variant triples health risks from pollution for some in the UAE

People in the UAE with a specific genetic variant are at greater risk from air pollution than those without it, a study has found. Scientists have found that the harmful effects of tiny particulate matter in the air are nearly three times as severe among people with the variant. Researchers said people known to have the gene type, APOE rs429358, should take extra precautions to reduce their exposure to air pollution. It is a variant of a gene called Apolipoprotein E. As with other genes, everyone has two copies of Apolipoprotein E, one inherited from each parent. The prevalence of the variant in the global human population is about 14 per cent, meaning that it accounts for about one in seven Apolipoprotein E genes. The study was conducted by Dr Hassa Iftikhar, a researcher at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China. The report looked at 3,000 people in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, including citizens and foreign residents, and it found that those with the variant were 2.8 times more likely to suffer from heart problems when exposed to air pollution. It did not give a breakdown of how many of the participants were Emirati. In particular, PM2.5, particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, is especially harmful because the particles are so small that they travel deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream. “While air pollution is a well-known<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/multi-gene-test-may-find-risk-for-heart-disease-early-1.759688" target="_blank"> risk factor for coronary artery disease</a>, our study highlights that genetic susceptibility plays a crucial role in amplifying this risk,” said the study. “This means that for individuals with the APOE rs429358 variant, exposure to PM2.5 poses a disproportionately higher threat compared to those without this genetic marker.” Dr Iftikhar said pollutants and the genetic predisposition together increased inflammation and another harmful biochemical effect called oxidative stress. These damage blood vessels and cause plaque to build-up in arteries, increasing the risk of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/wealthy-uae-residents-significantly-more-at-risk-of-heart-disease-1.625049" target="_blank">heart attacks</a> or strokes. While many other studies have highlighted the risks of air pollution, and of genetic variants increasing a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, the new research is among the smaller number of studies revealing how those factors interact. “Individuals with this genetic variant should be more proactive in minimising exposure to air pollution, especially in urban areas with high PM2.5 levels,” Dr Iftikhar said. This could include using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/mit-researchers-develop-reusable-silicone-n95-type-mask-1.1053755" target="_blank">N95</a> face masks when commuting in areas with poor air quality, she said. She also recommended avoiding outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high. Other measures include having a diet that reduces inflammation, having plenty of exercise and undergoing regular medical check-ups. “While routine screening for APOE rs429358 is not yet a standard clinical practice, our study suggests that individuals with a family history of cardiovascular diseases or those living in high-pollution regions could benefit from knowing their genetic risk," she said. Dr Iftikhar said authorities could also take action to reduce pollution, such as increasing green spaces, cutting vehicle emissions and enhancing air quality monitoring. A recent report from air purifier company IQAir found that the UAE is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/uae-climbs-10-places-on-the-clean-air-chart-according-to-international-report/" target="_blank">17th most-polluted country in the world</a> in terms of PM2.5 levels. A year earlier the country was the seventh most polluted. Prof Uwe Schlink, a senior researcher at the Department Urban and Environmental Sociology in the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany, said previous research showed very young children and the elderly are especially at risk from PM2.5. Prof Schlink, who was not involved in the UAE study, said that to reduce the risks, people could “seek out places without air pollution”, although that is not always easy. “Here, the use of wearable sensors can provide feedback on air quality and motivate and support people to avoid high exposure during their daily routine,” he said. Another researcher, Prof Frank Kelly, of the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, said that, where possible, people could ensure their indoor air was clean by using purifiers. “For those who are in more constantly polluted environments, one of the approaches is to ensure that there’s better quality air indoors through air purification or ensure the fabric of the building is sealed during [times when pollution is high],” he added.