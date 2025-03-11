Chart of the week: Countries with the worst air pollution

Air pollution is a major health concern worldwide, yet most cities experience poor air conditions. According to the World Health Organisation, 99 per cent of the world's population live in areas that do not meet the recommended air quality levels. The latest World Air Quality Report by the Swiss company IQAir shows that 12 out of the 138 countries analysed (fewer than 10 per cent) have concentrations of PM2.5 (fine particulates) below the WHO guideline of 5.0 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre). The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/science/2024/03/19/bangladesh-pakistan-and-india-have-worlds-most-polluted-air-report-finds/" target="_blank">World Air Quality Report </a>ranks cities and countries according to their average PM2.5 concentration. These fine particles or chemicals in the atmosphere threaten the environment and the health of living organisms. New Delhi (India) and N'Djamena (Chad) are the cities with the highest PM2.5 concentrations, at 91.8 and 91.6 µg/m³, respectively. The highest ranking countries are Chad and Bangladesh, with 91.8 and 78.2 µg/m³, respectively. Chad was the most polluted country in 2022 and 2024. Due to a lack of data in 2023, a direct comparison for that year is not possible. Most of the nation's pollutants come primarily from the Sahara, vehicle emissions, uncontrolled crop burning, and pollutants from its industries. On the other hand, seven Caribbean countries are among the 12 with the lowest PM2.5 concentration. The Bahamas and its capital, Nassau, have an average PM2.5 concentration of 2.3 µg/m³, the lowest of them all. The Middle East in 2024 “showed moderate improvements, with PM2.5 levels dropping in each country across the region”, the report states. Iraq and UAE continue to be among the most polluted countries in the region, with Iraq holding the 13th position and the UAE the 17th worldwide. However, the UAE experienced one of the most notable reductions in PM2.5 concentrations in the Middle East, a 22 per cent drop compared to 2023. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that is less than or equal to 2.5 microns in diameter. To give an idea of the size, a single human hair is in the range of 50-180 microns. These particles are so small that they can penetrate into the lungs and, in some cases, enter the bloodstream. Children are considered particularly vulnerable to air pollution because of their activity levels and behaviour, for example the amount of time they spend outside. They are also susceptible because their breathing rates are higher than those of adults and they take in more air per kilogram of body weight. Like any other major issue, there is no one-size-fits-all solution but a series of actions can help reduce the problem. These include integrating WHO air quality guidelines into future standards, dedicating funding to renewable energy projects and increasing the number of government-operated air quality monitoring stations. Individual actions include advocating for air quality projects, reducing outdoor activities during times of high air pollution and improving indoor air quality with filtration and purification systems.