Elon Musk's brother signs deal with Abu Dhabi tourism body to use drones for events

The brother of the world's richest person <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/03/10/elon-musk-has-a-very-bad-day-as-investors-go-into-full-blown-panic-mode/" target="_blank">Elon Musk</a> has signed an agreement for the use of drones in shows with the Department of Culture and Tourism – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. Kimbal Musk's Nova Sky Stories, based in the US state of Colorado, will provide a fleet of up to 10,000 drones which will take to the skies for light shows. The agreement comes as Abu Dhabi is set to launch a project that will integrate cutting-edge drone technology into large-scale immersive storytelling, "further solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation in culture and entertainment", state news agency Wam reported. The synchronised drone performances will create artistic narratives across a number of locations, weaving together the emirate’s rich heritage and dynamic future, Wam said. "With this pioneering initiative, Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of embracing innovation and will have the largest fleet of the most advanced light drones in the world for storytelling and entertainment," said Mr Musk. "We cannot wait to show the world what is possible with a fleet this size.” The shows will "reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leading position in entertainment innovation, delivering experiential and memorable moments for all", said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism.