At the signing of the agreement, from left, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Kimbal Musk; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and Alex Kipman, founder and chief executive of mixed reality firm Analog. Wam
At the signing of the agreement, from left, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Kimbal Musk; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and Alex Kipman, founder and chiefShow more

News

UAE

Elon Musk's brother signs deal with Abu Dhabi tourism body to use drones for events

Kimbal Musk signs agreement witnessed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The National

March 11, 2025