Regent, the Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of electric seagliders, on March 6 revealed its full-scale crewed seaglider and completed its first on-water tests. Photo: Regent
Regent, the Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of electric seagliders, on March 6 revealed its full-scale crewed seaglider and completed its first on-water tests. Photo: Regent

Business

Aviation

Abu Dhabi's flying ferries US deal to create more than 1,000 high-tech jobs

Exclusive: The joint venture with Regent to produce seagliders in the UAE has a $250 million investment value and is set to reduce Abu Dhabi-Dubai travel time by half

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

March 11, 2025