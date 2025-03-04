Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, received <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> well-wishers on Monday at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai. The Ruler of Dubai was joined by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, as well as Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to meet local dignitaries and senior officials, state news agency Wam reported. During the gathering, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted how the spirit of Ramadan has inspired core <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> values while promoting peace, co-operation, and support for those in need. Also on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 34 new judges appointed to the Dubai Courts, wishing them success in fulfilling their responsibilities and emphasising their role in enhancing the standards of Dubai’s judicial system. He also highlighted the vital role judges play in upholding fairness, protecting society, and maintaining the rule of law. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Also in attendance were Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, and Dr Abdullah Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council. On Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/03/ramadan-dubai-sheikh-hamdan-iftar/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan shared photographs on X</a> as he joined National Guard troops in <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/hatta" target="_blank">Hatta</a> for iftar. “I was delighted to join the personnel of the National Guard in Hatta for iftar,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote. “Their dedication to safeguarding our borders, even while away from their families during the Holy Month, is truly remarkable. We deeply appreciate all those who work diligently around the clock to ensure our country continues to be a beacon of stability and prosperity.”