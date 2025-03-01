Ramadan 2025: UAE prayer timetable and daily iftar time

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> begins on Saturday, March 1, the UAE's moon-sighting committee confirmed on Friday. Daily prayer times are revealed by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/uae-islamic-authority-launches-website-for-haj-pilgrimage-requests-1.350774" target="_blank">General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments</a>. Below are the prayer times for the month of March, which will coincide with Ramadan's dates. The month of Ramadan is when able Muslims fast from food, drink and oral medicine from sunrise (fajr) to sunset (maghrib). Once the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a meal called iftar. Considered the holiest month in the Islamic – or Hijri – calendar, Ramadan is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed. It is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer, recitation of the holy book and charitable acts. With the month falling earlier this year, Muslims can expect to fast for a slightly shorter time period than they did last year but the days lengthen towards the end of the month. This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 13 minutes. The fasting time will steadily increase as the holy month progresses. By the end of Ramadan, the fast will last for 14 hours and 55 minutes. Prayer is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are obliged to pray five times a day: fajr, dhuhr, asr, maghrib and isha. Throughout the holy month, an additional extended evening prayer called taraweeh is performed after isha. During the final 10 nights of Ramadan, when Muslims increase their piety, some may choose to perform tahajjud prayers – also known as qiyam al layl – which are carried out after taraweeh throughout the night. Muslims typically try to pray at mosques as it is thought there is a greater reward in communal prayer.