UAE car deals for Ramadan 2025: Discounts from Volkswagen, GMC, Nissan and more

Ramadan is universally recognised as being the time of year when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/" target="_blank">motoring</a> manufacturers offer some of their most attractive deals in the UAE. There has been no change in that pattern in 2025, and brands have been releasing details of what is on offer ahead of the holy month. Bear in mind that many of these are for a limited period only, and individual terms and conditions apply. Ali & Sons is offering the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/08/07/volkswagen-touareg-2024-review/" target="_blank">Touareg</a> from Dh214,000 and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2021/10/06/road-test-the-volkswagen-t-roc-is-economical-comfortable-and-versatile/" target="_blank">T-Roc</a> from Dh104,000. Both vehicles come with a seven-year or 250,000km warranty, plus five years or 75,000km free service, five years roadside assistance and free registration. Also available are the Teramont, Tiguan and Golf GTi, starting at Dh176,000, Dh109,900 and Dh137,990. These models come with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, three years or 45,000km free service, plus free registration. The German brand’s Abu Dhabi outlet has a range of cut-price deals for Ramadan, including the A6 from Dh246,000, the Q3 from Dh188,000, the Q5 from Dh250,000 and the Q8 from Dh370,000. All vehicles come with a five-year warranty, service plan, roadside assistance and free registration. Deals on electric vehicles include the e-tron SUV starting at Dh189,000, with the all-road version starting at Dh199,000. These vehicles come with a two-year warranty and roadside assistance, and a four-year service plan. Arabian Automobiles Company is offering the Duster from Dh57,500, the Koleos from Dh75,500, the Arkana from Dh69,000 and the Megane from Dh66,500. Al Futtaim is offering 0 per cent interest on all models this Ramadan, as well as five-year or 100,000km warranties, plus five years of roadside assistance. Offers from AGMC in Dubai and the Northern Emirates include the BMW 5 Series starting at Dh299,000, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/09/22/bmw-x3-2025-review/" target="_blank">X</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/09/22/bmw-x3-2025-review/" target="_blank">3</a>, X4, X5 and X6 from Dh275,000, as well as 0 percent finance on the 7, X7, X5M, X6M and XM. The 3 Series is available for lease from Dh3,999 and the X4 from Dh4,499. Buyers can also get a further reduction of up to Dh55,000 through Esaad or Fazaa. In Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the BMW 7 and X7 are being offered with discounts of up to Dh55,000, the X5 and X6 reduced by up to Dh60,000, with the 3, 4 and 5 series down by up to Dh45,000. Local offers on the newly arrived electric brand from China include savings of up to Dh7,500 on the ET5, Dh10,000 on the EC6, and Dh12,500 on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/29/nio-el8-review-chinese-electric-car/" target="_blank">EL8</a>. All models come with free registration for the first year and up to six months of deferred payment with ADIB. Emirates Motor Company is offering 0.99 per cent finance for five years, free insurance for a year or a free service package upgrade on all models. In addition, Ramadan buyers will receive a five-year warranty, a tailored service package, free registration and up to Dh20,000 in trade-in support. Ali & Sons has the Skoda Kodiaq starting at Dh144,000, the Octavia from Dh89,950 and the Superb at Dh99,950. This year, new Ford models from Al Tayer Motors come with up to 20 per cent cashback, a five-year or 100,000km service contract and warranty, plus five years FordPass access. Elite Group is offering Jetour models with 0 per cent finance for three years, one million kilometre warranties, five-year roadside assistance and trade-in support. There will also be several Ramadan price discounts yet to be finalised. Al Ghandi Auto, the brands’ dealer partner in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Bin Hamoodah Auto in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are offering savings of up to Dh30,000 on 2024 models of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Traverse, Silverado and Captiva Premier. Discounts of up to Dh33,000 are available on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2025/01/21/gmc-yukon-2025-review/" target="_blank">GMC Yukon</a>, Acadia, Terrain and Sierra, all from the same year. Free gifts of iPhone 16s are also available on certain models, as is a warranty up to seven years. The British manufacturer is offering the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/19/ineos-grenadier-offroad-review-dubai/" target="_blank">Grenadier</a> with up to Dh50,000 in savings, with the vehicle now starting at Dh275,000. Customers can also get a 1.99 per cent interest option and five-year warranty. UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/advertorial/2025/02/14/2025-escalade-plays-a-pivotal-role-in-cadillacs-vision-for-the-future/" target="_blank">Cadillac</a> dealer Bin Hamoodah Auto is offering discounts of up to Dh35,000 on the 2024 Escalade, XT5, XT6 and the 2025 XT4. As with Chevrolet and GMC, iPhone 16s are also available as free gifts on certain models with the same three-to-seven years warranty. Al Masaood Automobiles has a range of offers across the board at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nissan/" target="_blank">Nissan</a>, with monthly buying offers including the Pathfinder from Dh2,358, the X-Trail from Dh1,531, the Kicks from Dh1,111, the Altima from Dh1,675, the X-Terra Dh1,594, the Sunny from Dh899 and Z from Dh2,750. All models come with a five-year warranty. Meanwhile, for those interested in leasing, the Z is available from Dh3,999. There are a trio of offers from Inter Emirates Motors, including free service up to 100,000km, a cash discount up to Dh10,000 or insurance support up to Dh3,000 and free service for 30,000km. The vehicles included in the deal are the RX9, 3, 7, Whale and One. Al Tayer Motors is offering up to 20 per cent cashback and five years or 100,000km service and warranty on the Navigator, Aviator, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/04/25/lincoln-nautilus-2024-revealed-to-the-world/" target="_blank">Nautilus</a> and Corsair. Options available from Toyota include zero per cent finance on new cars or free service contracts, insurance and registration. The Land Cruiser, the RAV4, the Urban Cruiser and the Raize are all included in the deal. All come with a buy now, pay later option. Drive-on leases start at Dh999.