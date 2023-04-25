Lincoln Nautilus 2024 revealed to the world

Lincoln has revealed the 2024 Nautilus, the latest incarnation of its midsize luxury SUV.

This one, the brand says, is all about “elevating the notion of sanctuary”.

In line with the notion, the SUV comes with Lincoln Rejuvenate, a box of tricks developed by the manufacturer which offers a multisensory experience. The system (which Lincoln points out is only to be used when the vehicle is stationary) features calming visuals and seat massage options, in a bid to refresh both driver and passengers alike.

To top it off, Rejuvenate also allows you to opt for a series of scents which are digitally created.

All most serene, but the Nautilus doesn’t run on fresh air yet — customers have a choice of two 2-litre 4-cylinder engines, the previous V6 option having been consigned to history.

Both are turbocharged, but one is now a hybrid. You’ll get 250 and 310 horsepower out of the pair, respectively.

Inside the Nautilus, with its Redwood trim. Photo: Lincoln

Calming elements aside, it should be noted that the Nautilus has a wilder side, if the five drive modes are anything to go by — normal, conserve, excite, slippery and deep.

From the outside, the car retains that hint of menace characteristic of many of the SUVs on the roads today, but, with its swept-back roof and wavy lines, it also has a handsome air.

Inside, for the ultimate in luxury, Lincoln is offering a new cabin trim, Redwood, which has a tree-inspired motif and is said to mimic the beauty of a forest.

If you want things a little louder though, it has a 28-speaker audio set-up, allowing, we’re told, for a positively concert-like experience.

If you like the look of the vehicle, you may have some time to wait, however — reports suggest the first cars will go on sale in early 2024.

There is no final word yet on what the Nautilus will cost, but commentators are suggesting starting prices around the Dh210,000 mark in the UAE.