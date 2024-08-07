Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review: Desert trooper still a contender

Plenty of room in there for the holiday essentials

Getting some speed up on tarmac

The 2024 Touareg remains a contender in a crowded SUV market

Sand? Okay then

Fans of the brand will instantly recognise the Touareg's classic body shape

Good ground clearance helps the Touareg in its off-road ambitions

The 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-line is here. All photos: Volkswagen AG

Plenty of room in there for the holiday essentials

Getting some speed up on tarmac

The 2024 Touareg remains a contender in a crowded SUV market

Sand? Okay then

Fans of the brand will instantly recognise the Touareg's classic body shape

Good ground clearance helps the Touareg in its off-road ambitions

The 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-line is here. All photos: Volkswagen AG

Plenty of room in there for the holiday essentials