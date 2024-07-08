Cadillac XT4 2024 review: Solid compact contender with a chic streak

If you mention Cadillac and SUV in the same sentence, the image of the leviathan-like Escalade invariably comes to mind. However, the brand has plenty of less earth-crushing options in its roster.

The XT4 is a good example of a Cadillac model at the more unobtrusive end of the market, and it sits tidily as a suitable choice for those who do not need to regularly give a lift to half the people in the average mall. Along with their shopping.

So, it’s a compact then. Don’t be mistaken into thinking it’s cramped though. The XT4 can easily accommodate five tall people. You might even fit their shopping in there, if they haven’t been buying too many widescreen TVs or ride-on lawnmowers, of course.

Power in the 2024 version comes from a two-litre engine, given a bit more grunt with the addition of a turbocharger.

It’s no pocket rocket, admittedly – the 0-100kph figure sits around the seven-second mark – but the XT4 is still a relatively decent mover.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 offers curated design updates for a bold, modern look. Pictured is the Argent Silver Sport with new 20-inch alloys. All photos: Cadillac

When it comes to looks, the new XT4 has, unsurprisingly, been kitted out with all the design cues that Cadillac has become known for. That big grille mimicking the shape of the company badge is a key feature (and new to the model), as are the upgraded wafer-thin LED headlights that look like they’d have difficulty illuminating a kitchen cupboard, but, in fact, prove entirely effective.

It could be said that, from a distance and at certain angles, the XT4 might easily masquerade as an Escalade or, indeed, an XT6, such are the similarities in design. This isn’t an off-roader by nature – it is a city car and one that gives every impression of not wanting to get its posh looks all messed up with sand or mud.

When out on the road, the XT4 is responsive, relatively sharp and spry when it needs to be. There are more adept vehicles for swinging in and out of the twists and turns on a bendy road, but the car is solid enough for this not to be a serious issue.

The ride height is loftier than a lot of other smaller SUVs as well, which makes for a more secure feeling when rolling along – or, indeed, standing still – in traffic.

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

I also have to give a high-five to the car’s brakes, which are highly effective both at speed and when travelling at the merest trudge. Inside the cabin, there are plenty of niceties, the kind of things that tend to make Cadillacs feel a little more high-end than some of the opposition.

If the layout doesn’t scream opulence, it certainly says it in quite a loud voice, with all its wood, aluminium and carbon fibre. The vehicle has been kitted out with an AKG Studio 14-speaker audio system and the new dashboard features a visually appealing 33-inch diagonal LED display.

As with all models under the GM umbrella, the XT4 comes with OnStar2, the brand’s safety, entertainment and connectivity system – after downloading the myCadillac app and signing in, the driver can neatly control the vehicle through remote commands.

All in all, the XT4 fits snugly as a proper alternative to Cadillac’s monster SUV and muscle-car offerings.

As noted, I'd opt for something different if I were tackling tough terrain, but the model’s innate smartness makes me realise that tarmac alone will do very nicely for this car.