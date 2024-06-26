The beast is back: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado tears into Dubai

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has just crunched down on UAE tarmac.

The launch marks the fifth generation of the vehicle that first hit the grit in 1985 as an offshoot of its already well established namesake.

Anyone who has seen a Land Cruiser will recognise the new Prado as being part of the family – that horizontal block, wide-stance look is obvious to even the most casual observer – but an upgrade in power marks a significant change to previous models.

The vehicle now comes with a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 267 horsepower and 430Nm of torque.

There are six driving modes to choose from, including an auto setting that enhances the car’s all-terrain abilities by allowing it to tell the difference between sand, rock, mud or, indeed, a regular road surface.

Many fans of the brand will be surprised to hear the 2024 Prado is the first to be equipped with electric power steering.

Its bonnet has been designed with a lowered centre that Toyota says significantly reduces issues with blind spots.

Built on the same platform as the Land Cruiser 300 series, the new arrival offers a 50 per cent increase in frame rigidity in comparison to its most recent sibling.

Inside, Toyota’s design team has had its ergonomic head on and fitted the new Prado out with a layout said to minimise driver and passenger fatigue, all developed with the help of professional rally enthusiasts.

Features include switches with toggle or push controls to increase ease of use without diverting attention and a seating set-up geared towards keeping anyone behind the wheel in an optimal posture, whether in an urban environment or out on the rough stuff.

Sitting in the centre of the dashboard is a 12.3-inch touchscreen and you get the usual Apple CarPlay and Android Auto multimedia connections.

Meanwhile, music fans will find plenty to like about the 10-speaker sound system.

When it comes to safety, the Prado has been kitted out with an array of driver aids, including Toyota’s Safety Sense system, so the chances of a collision should be kept to a minimum.

Land Cruisers in various guises have been flattening the world’s toughest terrain and, indeed, city streets for more than 70 years.

The car can date its roots back to the 1951 Jeep BJ vehicle, which bears as much resemblance to the 2024 Prado as a garden shed to Nasa’s International Space Station.

The covers came off the latest addition to the manufacturer’s roster at a gala event in Dubai.

The new Toyota Prado is available now, with prices starting at Dh199,900.