Ramadan 2025: Sheikh Hamdan joins Hatta troops for iftar

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday joined National Guard troops in Hatta for iftar.
The soldiers, who were on patrol duty, sat with him to break their fast, as seen in photos posted on X, with iftar meal boxes in front of them, on the first weekend of Ramadan.
“I was delighted to join the personnel of the National Guard in Hatta for iftar,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote. “Their dedication to safeguarding our borders, even while away from their families during the Holy Month, is truly remarkable. We deeply appreciate all those who work diligently around the clock to ensure our country continues to be a beacon of stability and prosperity.”
He also joined the troops in prayer and took part in a tour of the area during which he was briefed on the operational aspects of military units at the border.
Last week, Sheikh Hamdan announced that Dubai government employees will be given flexible and remote working hours during Ramadan, with staff mandated to complete five and a half hours of work from Monday to Thursday and three hours of work on Friday.
