Sheikh Mohammed hails Dubai as a global hub for yachting

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai International Boat Show highlights the emirate's status as a global hub for yachting.

The Ruler of Dubai made his comments after touring the event on Friday, the emirate's government media office reported.

“The Dubai International Boat Show underscores Dubai’s status as a global hub for yachting and a leading destination for maritime tourism,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “With its world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, Dubai has become a preferred choice for visiting yachts and international cruise ships.”

This year's event features more than 1,000 brands representing more than 60 countries and over 200 yachts and boats.

This week, The National reported how the demand for luxury yachts in the region is rising as more cryptocurrency investors enter the market, according to experts at the boat show.

