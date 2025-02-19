Dubai International Boat Show launches on Wednesday

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/02/dubai-boat-show/" target="_blank">Dubai International Boat Show</a> gets under way on Wednesday, featuring more than 1,000 brands and 200 boats. Exhibitors and visitors from more than 55 countries are expected at the event in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/11/15/dubai-harbour-property-sale/" target="_blank">Dubai Harbour</a>, which runs until February 23. The Proudly UAE area will pay homage to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> seafaring legacy. New features this year include a focus on luxury property “reflecting demand for bespoke marina living”, organisers said. There will also be a “range of attractions from the yachting and superyacht segment, as well as watersports, a growing luxury and lifestyle sector, seafaring gadgets and equipment”. Boats worth a total of Dh2.9 billion were unveiled at last year's show, according to the event's website. Luxury yacht ownership in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region has increased by 20 per cent over the past five years and the market is projected to reach $482 million by 2028, the show organisers said. The UAE will be represented at the event by superyacht manufacturer Gulf Craft. It will unveil 11 luxury vessels, including some from its Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts lines. They will include the Majesty 100 Terrace, which was first announced at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It is not just firms from the Emirates that will be displaying their vessels. UK company Princess Yachts will unveil its 25-metre Y80. The multinational Ferretti Group will showcase its Wallytender 48 vessel to the Middle East market, and San Lorenzo will unveil its SX112, SL90A and SD96 yachts.