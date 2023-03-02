A Closer Look: What's hot and what's not at Dubai International Boat Show

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Multimillionaires and boating enthusiasts have been perusing some of the best superyachts in the world at this year's Dubai International Boat Show.

Held at Dubai Harbour, a collection of more than 175 yachts and other vessels — worth more than Dh2.5 billion — are on display this week.

The themes of this year's show at Dubai Harbour are technology and innovation, which organisers said are shaping the future of the sector.

The National's reporter Patrick Ryan speaks to host Sarah Forster about what is making waves at this year's event, which runs until March 5.

