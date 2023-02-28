Dubai International Boat Show sails into town with $1.5bn worth of vessels

More than $1.5 billion worth of vessels will be on display for the Dubai International Boat Show, which begins on Wednesday.

A collection of more than 175 yachts and other vessels will be on show at the event, which runs until March 5.

The theme of this year's show at Dubai Harbour is technology and innovation, concepts that organisers said were shaping the future of the sector.

“The Dubai International Boat Show has always reflected the innovative spirit of the city that hosts it,” said Riju George, group director of exhibitions with Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Technology has extraordinary potential to help the maritime industry become smarter, safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

“In that regard, this year’s event promises to be an inspiration to industry stakeholders and ocean enthusiasts alike.”

The Middle East is no stranger to the world of luxury boats, with the region home to more than 12 per cent of the world's super yachts.

The Mena region is also estimated to be the second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio in the world, boat show organisers said.

“Globally, we have seen nautical capitals such as the UAE leverage the full potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and big data to strengthen their offerings and set new industry benchmarks,” Mr George said.