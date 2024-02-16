Sustainability in focus at 30th annual Dubai International Boat Show

The landmark 30th Dubai International Boat Show will put the marine industry's focus on sustainability in the spotlight when it drops anchor in the emirate later this month.

The annual event will highlight the Dubai Reef project, announced at Cop28, which aims to increase sea life eightfold, improve the sustainability of fishermen’s livelihoods and attract eco-tourism.

The marine scheme will set out to cut carbon emissions and increase marine biodiversity.

The annual event – which runs from Wednesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 3 at Dubai Harbour – will this year feature more than 1,000 brands and 200 boats from internationally renowned shipyards.

There are expected to be 46 boat launches and exhibitors from 55 countries at the high-profile industry gathering, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre.

“As the Dubai International Boat Show embarks on a new chapter in its illustrious history for its 30th edition this year, the event continues to be a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations and welcoming new maritime companies and brands into the local industry,” said Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council and senior adviser to the Dubai International Boat Show.

The Dubai Boat Show Leisure Yachting Conference, on Tuesday February 27, will serve as the curtain-raiser to the seafaring festivities.

It will feature more than 100 industry leaders who will explore key issues such as innovation, regulation, sustainability, and the future of the sector.

Last year's Dubai International Boat Show featured a collection of more than 175 yachts and other luxury vessels worth more than Dh2.5 billion ($680 million).

