UAE road accidents up by 46% in 2024 as population surges

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">Traffic accidents</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> increased by 46 per cent in 2024, with 6,416 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023. The number of deaths recorded was 384, higher than in 2023 and 2022, with just under a third of victims in their 20s. The annual figures were released as the country witnesses a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/11/abu-dhabis-population-reaches-almost-38-million-people-census-reveals/" target="_blank">population surge</a>, with more vehicles on the road than ever before. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> had the highest number of accidents last year, with 3,109, followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi,</a> with 2,199. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> recorded 451, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> reported 231; <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah" target="_blank">Fujairah</a> 223; <a href="http://thenationalnews.com/tags/ajman" target="_blank">Ajman</a> 122; and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/umm-al-quwain" target="_blank">Umm Al Quwain</a> 81. The number of accidents has been increasing annually, with 3,945 in 2022. According to Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, the increasing number of accidents is linked to population growth, more driving licence holders and heavier traffic congestion, especially in Dubai. “Fuller roads mean more anxious motorists, as stress levels rise in dense traffic and on congested roads,” he said. “We are also seeing a general decline in a caring attitude and politeness towards other road users,” said Edelmann referencing a study released last month that showed a rise in congestion levels in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi saw some improvement. Official figures released by the Ministry of Interior identified distraction as the leading cause of road accidents, contributing to 1,131 incidents. Sudden deviation was the second most common cause, leading to 1,092 accidents, followed by failure to maintain a safe distance, which accounted for 885 cases. Another 556 accidents were caused by negligence and lack of attention; 419 due to jumping red lights or arrow signals; 268 because of disregard for other road users; and 471 due to unsafe road entry. “All motorists must remain fully focused at all times,” added Mr Edelmann. “One in five drivers is not paying full attention and, in some demographics, it’s even worse. This is a major safety concern.” He said a 2024 study by Road Safety UAE and Al Wathba National Insurance found that 55 per cent of motorists admitted to being distracted by mobile phone use. Drink-driving led to 219 accidents, while poor lane discipline caused 342. Most of the reported accidents involved vehicle collisions, making up 1,974 cases, followed by 728 rollovers and 711 rear-end collisions. Mr Edelmann drew attention to poor road etiquette and added that many sudden deviations in direction happen without the use of indicators. “Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres, and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.” He said there is a need for focused education on proper signalling habits. Despite safety campaigns and enforcement measures, 384 people died in crashes last year – an increase from 352 deaths in 2023 and 343 in 2022. The fatalities included 133 people aged between 19 and 29, and 149 aged between 30 and 44. “It's deeply concerning to see a second consecutive year of rising fatality numbers,” he said. “The young driver segment remains particularly vulnerable and more must be done to drive education by parents, schools and training centres to address this.” Another 6,032 people suffered non-fatal injuries in 2024, including 522 serious injuries, 3,207 moderate and 2,303 minor. Of the dead and injured, 5,210 were men and 1,206 women. “Given that there are more men on the roads, based on a recent study by us, it’s no surprise that they are statistically more involved in accidents.” He said this aligns with global trends which indicate that male drivers tend to be at higher risk. Road accidents across the country involved 262 children aged between one and 10 years, with 13 dying and the other 249 sustaining injuries of varying severity. A one-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy were the youngest to die, as well as children aged two, three, and five. A total of 347 older children and teenagers aged 11 to 18 were involved in traffic incidents, with 21 dying and the rest injured. Most accidents occurred in clear weather, when roads were classified as “clear” or “open”, reinforcing the conclusion that human error remains the dominant factor.